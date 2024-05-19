Watch Now
WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld event interrupted by 'protestors' in Norfolk

Posted at 12:05 AM, May 19, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — "Protestors" interrupted an event featuring Jerry Seinfeld at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk Saturday night, according to a statement from SevenVenues.

Video shows people in the audience shouting and being removed the auditorium.

It's unclear what exactly they were protesting.

SevenVenues released the following statement to News 3:

"We are deeply disappointed that a group of protestors disrupted tonight’s sold-out Jerry Seinfeld performance at Chrysler Hall. SevenVenues stands by its policy to remove hecklers and those who disrupt a performance, and will continue to protect the freedom of its patrons to enjoy an artist of their choosing without disruption."

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

