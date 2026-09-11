Norfolk man charged with murder in July shooting death on West 26th Street

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man faces murder charges in connection with a homicide that killed a 47-year-old man in late July.

Norfolk Police charged Dontay Buford, 42, of Norfolk, with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Buford is being held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.

"On July 26th, around 4:05 a.m., Norfolk Police were called to the 200 block of West 25th Street after it was reported that several gunshots were heard in the area," a Norfolk police spokesperson said. "When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds."

The victim, Johnny S. McCloud, 47, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

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