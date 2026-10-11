Family, former coach remember 16-year-old shot, killed near Norview High School

NORFOLK, Va. — Just days after a shooting near Norview High School left a 16-year-old dead, a large crowd gathered Saturday night near the scene to remember the teenager's life and call for an end to youth gun violence.

Family members identified the victim to News 3 as Kevon Drumgold, 16. Norfolk police have not publicly released the name of the teenager killed in Wednesday's shooting.

Family, friends and community members gathered near Sewells Point Road and Widgeon Road, where loved ones took turns sharing memories of Kevon. His mother was among those who addressed the crowd.

For Kevon's cousin, Devon Little, the gathering was a reminder of just how many people loved him.

When asked what she would say to Kevon if she could speak to him again, Little had an emotional response.

"Tell him that you're really loved out here. You're really really loved. We really miss you," Little said.

Little described her younger cousin as a loving family member who was especially close to his mother, grandmother and siblings.

She recalled spending time with Kevon and other relatives at New Mount Zion Church, where their family attended services together.

"He's brave. He's smart, and he's very sweet," Little said.

She said Kevon was always willing to help his younger brother and remained close to his sisters.

Little also hopes people will remember her cousin for the person his family knew rather than the circumstances surrounding his death or speculation circulating on social media.

"He was really loved by everybody," she said.

Among those remembering Kevon was Tyrique Jenkins, his former head football coach at Norview Middle School.

Jenkins said his relationship with Kevon extended well beyond the football field.

He recalled meeting a young player who had experienced challenges but deserved an opportunity to grow and learn.

Jenkins said he and his coaching staff worked closely with Kevon, providing structure, encouragement and accountability.

That meant checking his grades, communicating with his teachers and calling his mother when he missed practice.

"I checked on him when he left from football practice, and I drove behind him to make sure that he made it to his front door," Jenkins recalled.

Jenkins said he wanted Kevon to understand that people in his community cared about his future.

While he acknowledged that Kevon made mistakes, Jenkins said he saw a teenager making an effort to change.

"He was trying to be somebody better. He was trying to be a child. He was trying to change," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said he saw another side of Kevon when the teenager became a father to two young daughters.

He recalled receiving a text message from Kevon announcing the news and sharing pictures of his children.

The two later had a lengthy conversation about fatherhood and the responsibilities that come with raising a family.

Jenkins said he believed becoming a father gave Kevon additional motivation to work toward a better future.

He also heard from others in the community that Kevon was taking steps to provide for his children.

Now, Jenkins is mourning the future he believes his former player never got the chance to experience.

"Kevon will never get to show us the type of man that he wanted to be, and his daughters will never get to see the man that he was going to become. Because I wholeheartedly believe that he was on a path to success," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said he hopes people will recognize that teenagers are still learning and growing and should not be defined solely by mistakes they make during their youth.

He believes Kevon deserved the opportunity to continue that growth into adulthood.

Saturday's gathering brought together people from different parts of Kevon's life, including relatives, friends and others who wanted to show their support.

While Jenkins was encouraged by the turnout, he said he hopes the community will demonstrate that same level of involvement before another young person loses their life.

"I don't want this to be the last time that we see people gathered like this, and I don't want it to always be when we are mourning a slain life of a child," Jenkins said.

He called for more community-led programs, after-school activities and safe spaces where young people can explore interests beyond sports.

Jenkins said children interested in art, writing and other activities should have places where they feel supported and can develop their talents.

He also urged parents and other adults to become more involved in young people's daily lives.

For Jenkins, meaningful change also means showing up at city council meetings, school board meetings and other places where decisions affecting children are made.

He hopes the loss of Kevon will motivate the community to take action rather than waiting until another tragedy occurs.

The vigil came days after gunfire erupted near Norview High School on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Norfolk police said officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the 6800 block of Sewells Point Road, where they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

A 17-year-old boy was also injured and is expected to recover.

Police later learned that a 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound during the shooting but did not require medical treatment.

Investigators said the shooting followed a dispute involving juveniles in a parking lot near the high school during dismissal.

On Friday, Norfolk police announced that a 17-year-old boy had been charged in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not publicly identified the juvenile suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

For those who gathered Saturday night, the focus was on the teenager they knew and loved.

And for his family and former coach, the hope is that Kevon's story will be remembered not only for the life that was lost, but for the future they believe he could have had — and the changes they hope will follow.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.