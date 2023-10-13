Fleet Fest returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Fleet Fest returns next Saturday, bringing together members of the community and the military.

It's the first fest since 2019, after being canceled each year due to the pandemic.

During Fleet Fest, Commanding Officer, Capt. Janet Days says community members get to meet and bond with the sailors and marines.

The event itself also has a little bit of something for everyone, from ship tours to car shows and a fleet forces band.

Captain Days says the event is both entertaining and educational for the public.

"They'll be prideful that the sailors and marines from all over the diverse organization that we are serving our nation proudly. They'll learn a little bit about what the navy does the different mission sets as well as the coastguard, and they'll have an opportunity to have a wonderful experience," said Capt. Days.

Next Friday, Naval Station Norfolk will host a STEM day for Norfolk Public Schools and Portsmouth City Schools.

Fleet Fest information

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21

Where: Naval Station Norfolk