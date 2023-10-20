Fleet Fest, STEM Day give people a behind-the-scenes look at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — This Friday and Saturday, Naval Station Norfolk is hosting two exciting events.

On Friday, the naval base is holding its annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Day.

During the day, there will be dozens of STEM exhibits available for nearly 3,000 local 5th and 6th graders to participate in. They'll also get a behind-the-scenes look at Navy warships, U.S. Coast Guard Cutters and more.

On Saturday, the public will also get a chance to tour Navy ships during Fleet Fest, which starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

At the event, the USS George Washington (CVN 73), USS Mahan (DDG 72), Coast Guard Cutter Seneca and the Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter will be on site for touring.

In addition to the tours, there will be the "World’s Largest Bounce House," military demonstrations, food vendors and craft beer, a chili cook-off and more.

Capt. Janet Days, NAVSTA Norfolk Commanding Officer, says the event is a great way for the community to learn more about the world’s largest naval station.

“Our Sailors and civilians work hard every single day and take a great deal of pride in what they do. This event also gives them the opportunity to showcase their hard work and dedication. We are thrilled to bring this huge community outreach event back this year,” said Capt. Days.

Those interested in touring the ships will need to get in line before 4:30 p.m.

Fleet Fest is free to attend. For more details, click here.