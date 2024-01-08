Foodbank of Southeastern Va. and Eastern Shore struggling with increased need, fewer donations

NORFOLK, Va. — Bare shelves: that's sadly the reality for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Foodbank leaders say they're seeing an uptick in the number of families who are facing hunger and need help. The foodbank's CEO, Chris Tan, says the heightened need has increased demand for their services.

Other foodbanks across Hampton Roads also noticed more families in need. Tan says they're still stuck between a rock in a hard place.

He also said that donors who normally give have taken a backseat as they try to stretch their own budgets because of inflation.

"We're seeing a 20 to 30% increase in the people that are coming to receive our services, compared to last year. Canned food drives, specifically those types of donations are significantly down this year, and they've been down for the last couple of years to be quite frank," said Tan.

Tan also says the empty shelves are making it harder for partnering organizations, like churches, to put food on the table for those who need it.

Currently, there's no upcoming event scheduled to collect donations. However, foodbank leaders say the donation process is easy, and just one donation can go a long way.

Tan says if you're facing hunger, you can search for a pantry in your service area. For a list of the foodbank's locations and hours, click here.