Virginia Peninsula Foodbank says need for donations has risen 35% this holiday season

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank says they are seeing an uptick in people needing help over the holidays.

Christmas is less than two weeks away and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is accepting donations to keep their shelves stocked.

"The holidays are always a busy time at the food bank" Craig Gallaer with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank said. "The need has actually risen by 35% compared to last year."

The foodbank is partnering with Food Lion. You can give a gift of a meal by purchasing a blue box that is filled with food at a Food Lion register.

One woman told News 3's Leondra Head she purchased one of those boxes.

"I donate all the time," Dorothy Piere, a shopper, said. "Right now, a lot of people need the help. It’s a lot of hard times right now, and it’s the holidays."

Another woman says the food bank was instrumental in her life.

"I use to have to rely on them myself," Ouida Mculauglin, a shopper said. "Around the holidays, it is crucial for families to put food on the table for holidays, so I like to help out in any way I can."

Gallaer says many people that come in are having to choose between basic necessities.

"They’re making choices between having meals in their kitchen and on their table, to having gas or Christmas gifts," Gallaer said.

Gallaer says the foodbank had a successful Mayflower Marathon where they raised a lot of money but it may not be enough.

"The food that comes in December is oftentimes used up by January," Gallaer said.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore also seeing a bigger need for people needing help. They are seeing a 20% increase for visits to the foodbank.

If you would like to help, you can go donate here or drop off canned food items at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank located at 2401 Aluminum Ave. Hampton, VA.

If you need food during the holidays, you can go here