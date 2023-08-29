Future of former Wards Corner Kroger store slowly coming into focus

NORFOLK, Va. — A big box retailer could soon open at the former Kroger at Wards Corner that closed in 2018.

Jay Greene/WTKR Former Kroger at Wards Corner

The City of Norfolk isn't saying much about what could possibly be going where the vacant building stands. However, a proposed conditional use permit is on the city council's agenda for Tuesday night's meeting.

The city's planning commission gave its approval for the permit earlier this summer. It includes demolishing the old Kroger in addition to the Virginia Ham building and the former Work Force Development Center.

City of Norfolk

A statement from the city's Department of Economic Development calls it a big box retailer with a grocery component.

News 3's Jay Greene showed the plans to Gary Cooper who's lived in the area for at least 20 years. He remembers when the Kroger closed.

Jay Greene/WTKR Gary Cooper

"It was easy to get to and we all know the quality that Kroger had," he said.

He shared what he'd like to see go in Kroger's place.

"I would like to see another grocery store, maybe Whole Foods, something that brings a little more class, if you will, to the area," he said.

There have been rumors about which business could move in, but nothing definitive has been announced. The application for the conditional use permit calls the facility a "large high-quality general merchandise retail store that will include a grocery." It goes on to say "...the retailer has a national footprint with stores in all 50 states and over $1 billion in sales for 2022."

Jay Greene/WTKR Former Kroger in Wards Corner in Norfolk

Kotarides, a Hampton Roads development company, is named on the application. They said "no comment at this time" about the plans.

According to the proposal, the facility would employ around 150 people.

