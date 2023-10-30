'Go to a doctor as soon as something feels off:' Hampton woman who survived 2 strokes shares advice

NORFOLK, Va. — A stroke can happen to anyone at any time.

Oct. 29 is World Stroke Day and the American Heart Association is spreading the word to help increase survival rates. Vickie Cullins says she's fortunate to be alive. She attributes her survival to being a fighter.

"I call myself a breast cancer annihilator because I was determined to destroy breast cancer cells that were in my body," said Cullins.

After beating breast cancer, she had her first stroke in 2022. Shortly after, she had a second one.

"I was scheduled for a heart cauterization on Mar. 17 and I had another stroke," explained Cullins.

Jaylyn Brown, the marketing and communications director of the American Heart Association - Hampton Roads, says in the last five years, almost 3,300 people have died from having a stroke in Hampton Roads.

"We know that hypertension and high blood pressure is the leading risk factor for having a stroke and in Hampton Roads," said Brown. "Almost 313,000 people reported suffering from hypertension or high blood pressure."

On a national scale, one in five women will suffer a stroke. The American Heart Association says it's the third leading cause of death in females, killing 90,000 women a year.

The American Heart Association also says stroking impacts women of color at a disproportionate level.

"Often, this can happen due to socioeconomic issues. It can have to do with, if you've had a stroke, not knowing where it came from and, again, because hypertension is that leading cause [of stroke]," said Brown.

As a woman of color herself, Cullins says medical disparities do exist.

"There is a misnomer that black women are theatrical. We're over the top, we'll get upset. But at the end of the day, if you can't explain it to me like I understand it, that becomes problematic," said Cullins.

According to the American Heart Association, 1.9 million brain cells will perish every minute a stroke goes untreated, which is why family members will need to act fast and recognize the symptoms of a stroke. The American Heart Association uses the word 'fast' to help family members recognize signs of a stroke in emergency situations.

F: Face drooping

A: Arm weakness

S: Speech difficulty

T: Time to call.

Cullins says it's so important for people to pay attention to their bodies and prioritize seeing a doctor, even when life gets busy.

"I had projects coming up and I had activities coming up and I was like, this is something I can just dismiss... In hindsight, one must be aware of the changes in your body," said Cullins. "Go and seek a medical professional and don't worry about the cost because life is priceless you will eventually be able to pay the bill."

In the next few weeks, the American Heart Association will be hosting two heart walks in Hampton Roads. To register, click here.