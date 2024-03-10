'Guns and Hoses' charity hockey game raises money for first responders

NORFOLK, Va. — Saturday, inside the Scope arena in Norfolk, dozens of first responders traded their uniforms for ice skates and faced one another in the annual charity hockey game: 'Guns and Hoses'.

"It's cool because a lot of us are not even from this local area, but hockey is a game we fell in love with so it's a way to use something we fell in love with to raise money for a good cause," said Mike Johnston with the Norfolk Fire Department.

Every year, money raised from this game goes towards a non-profit. This year, the non-profit 'Vigilant Watch' was featured.

The non-profit supports first responders who have experienced physical mental or financial hardship.

Joe Barakey is a Virginia Beach Firefighter. He says the non-profit was created by first responders, for first responders

"It started with a couple of Virginia Beach firefighters who got cancer and ended up passing away," said Barakey. "We realized there was nothing when we got sick anything to help charity-wise,"

Vigilant Watch exists today to help with monetary and medical issues and even mental health support.

"We have therapists on staff that will help out with some PTSD and so forth from being on the job. We also help with some medical equipment whether it be hospital beds or wheelchair ramps in a time of need," said Barakey.

First responders told News 3 that there is an element of sacrifice is in their job description.

"Our wives and children, we don't see them every night you don't tuck them into bed and say goodnight to them like most people can-- but that's the oath that we serve or we swore when we decided to serve the city," said Johnston.

This was why passing the puck to support first responders in need was so important to the players.

If you missed the game and would like to donate to Vigilant Watch, click the link, here.