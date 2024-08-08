Hampton Roads shoppers prepare for Tropical Storm Debby

NORFOLK, Va — As Tropical Storm Debby drenches Hampton Roads, many folks are making sure they are prepared for whatever comes their way. That includes last-minute shopping.

The manager at Taylor’s Do It Center says many customers are coming in to get batteries.

"I’m buying some light bulbs and I got to get some batteries. The storm is coming. We don’t know if it’s coming this way or how bad it’s coming. When it rained the other day, we already had flooding in our area," Linda Breast, a shopper said.

Watch: The city of Franklin prepares for severe weather from Tropical Storm Debby

A manager at Taylor's Do It Center says many shoppers have come in to get sandbags.

"The shop owners are getting a lot of it because they are scared of what’s going to happen. It comes all the way up to the door," Doc, a store manager at Taylor's said.

News 3's Leondra Head went out to Chesterfield Heights, a Norfolk area known to flood.

Recently, flood mitigation efforts were put in place to prevent the Elizabeth River from jumping the banks.

Watch: Prioritizing Norfolk flooding projects, Hampton Roads groups ask you to weigh in

Head spoke to one neighbor who lives not too far from the river.

"It floods very bad, seeing as though we stay close to the water," one Norfolk resident said.

He says he's headed to the store to stock up on groceries, as Tropical Storm Debby impacts the area. He says he's going to get:

"Candles, ready-to-eat food in case the electricity goes out an and bottles of water."

Watch: Hampton Roads preparing for possible impacts from Debby

Like many of us in Hampton Roads, if you live in a low-lying area, here’s what one city official recommends:

"If you’ve got cars parked in the street, move them into the driveway or higher ground. It looks like we’re going to get rain that could create ponding and flash flooding," Heath Covey with the city of Chesapeake said.