Hampton Roads woman helps put clothes on the backs of those in need

NORFOLK, Va. — Having clothes to wear is a basic need but access to new clothes is not always possible. This is why a non-profit has been helping put clothes on the backs of people in need.

Tonya Dale runs the non-profit Empowered Women of Virginia and Tonya Dale Couture. It's a boutique where she collects and redesigns clothing from comfort to business casual, giving them to those in need.

On Saturday, there was a sexual abuse conference in Norfolk that aimed to share the stories of survivors and highlight resources for those in the community who needed them.

Dale says she's had a personal experience with having nothing to her name, fifteen years ago she was homeless.

This is why she is paying forward now.

"I'm designing closes for women who have been through everything from domestic violence to homelessness and I wanted to make them feel good and uplift their spirits," said Dale.

If you would donate clothes to women, men and children in need we can show you how by clicking the link, here.

