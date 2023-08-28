Lidl to be built in Norfolk at The Railyard at Lambert's Point, project developers confirm

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 has confirmed that Lidl will be coming to Norfolk.

The grocery store will be located at The Railyard at Lambert's Point, a new retail and office complex being built along Hampton Boulevard.

Those overseeing the project told News 3 that demolition of the existing building will start this week and when “the pad” is ready, construction will take Lidl about a year.

More details on an opening date to come.