Lightning strikes home on Granby Street in Norfolk, starting fire; No one hurt

Zak Dahlheimer/WTKR
A fire started at this home on Granby Street home after it was struck by lightning. No one was hurt. July 19, 2023.
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 19:10:44-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A lightning strike hit a home on Granby Street in Norfolk Wednesday evening as strong storms moved through the area.

Someone driving by the home in the 9100 block of Granby Street reported the fire around 3:50 p.m., according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Glen Williams.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the attic.

No one was home when the fire happened, and there were no injuries.

The fire was under control just before 4:35 p.m.

