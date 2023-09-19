Mosquito in Norfolk neighborhood tests positive for West Nile virus

NORFOLK, Va. — A mosquito in the Larchmont-Edgewater neighborhood of Norfolk tested positive for West Nile virus last week, according to a release from the city's department of public health.

As a result, the Division of Vector Control is treating storm drains and standing water in the neighborhood and continuing to monitor.

People bitten by a mosquito infected with West Nile virus typically do not become symptomatic; those that do have fever, head/body aches, vomiting, or diarrhea. Serious illness from West Nile virus is rare, the department said.

About one in 10 people who become seriously ill can die from the disease.

The department advises residents in the area to conduct the following measures to prevent infection from West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses:

