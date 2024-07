NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk say a person died Sunday morning after a car and motorcycle collided on Granby Street.

The call came in around 5:10 a.m. near the intersection of Granby and Thole Street.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived. They did not immediately specify whether the victim was operating the motorcycle or car.

As the investigation began, officers shut down the southbound side of the road.