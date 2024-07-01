Nauticus celebrates its 30th birthday

NORFOLK, Va — Nauticus is celebrating a milestone—its 30th birthday.

Since 1994, the museum has given the public access to maritime resources here in Hampton Roads, from engaging programs, events, and exhibits.

Rehn West with the museum says a lot has changed in three decades.

Since its opening the museum has added the battleship Wisconsin, a sailing center, and the Half-Moon Cruise Terminal.

By the fall, guests will experience several new features.

"We will open our much-awaited 'Re-imagined Nauticus', a twenty-one and a-half million dollar campaign that completely redesigns the visitor experience," said West. "We will open a new lobby and three new additional exhibits in November and it's all tied into the maritime industry and jobs and just fun."

During the day guests could complete a scavenger hunt in the galleries of the museum. They had the chance be selected to receive free admission for a whole year.

