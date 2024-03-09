Watch Now
Norfolk Botanical Gardens No. 3 in U.S.: Newsweek 2024 Reader's Choice Awards

Posted at 10:51 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 22:51:58-05

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden is the No. 3 best botanical garden in the United States, according to the Newsweek 2024 Reader's Choice Awards.

The competition featured botanical gardens "bursting with life, color and variety," according to the Norfolk Botanical Garden. Newsweek awards highlighted 10 other gardens including The U.S. Botanic Garden, Atlanta Botanical Garden and Desert Botanic Garden.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden is ready for spring with it's Daffodil Daze showcasing 500,000+ daffodils now, azalea season coming in April and 250,000 roses to bloom in May, according to a release about the contest results.

For more information about upcoming exhibits, visit the Norfolk Botanical Garden's website.

