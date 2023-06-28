Norfolk council approves converting old Campostella landfill into solar farm

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday night, Norfolk City Council members voted to approve converting an old landfill to a solar farm. It's at the Campostella landfill which has been closed for about 30 years.

The group, Community Power Group LCC, will operate and maintain a solar energy and storage facility on the property.

City officials said Community Power Group will provide an option for residents to subscribe to a community solar program, and save an estimated 5% to 10% on their electric bill.

Construction is expected to last less than a year.