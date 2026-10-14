Norfolk mother of six Essence Robinson missing; family pleads for answers

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk family is pleading for answers nearly a month after a 38-year-old mother of six disappeared, leaving her loved ones worried about her safety and desperate to bring her home.

Essence Robinson was last seen by family members on Sept. 16 in the 2500 block of East Princess Anne Road, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Her older sister, Ebony Robinson, spoke with News 3's Jay Greene on Wednesday, hoping that sharing Essence's story will encourage someone with information to come forward.

"Because I love my sister, and I need my sister. Her children need her," Ebony said. "We just need her home. We need her back."

For Ebony, the uncertainty surrounding her younger sister's disappearance has become increasingly difficult as the days pass without answers.

"Where, where, where is she? Like where is she? I'm stuck. Like I'm at a standstill," she said. "This is not something that she would do, and I honestly feel like something is wrong."

Ebony said she last saw Essence on Sept. 6, 10 days before Norfolk Police say family members last saw her. She described her sister as a happy, outgoing woman who loves spending time with her family and helping others.

"She's funny, you know. She likes to laugh, joke, play around," Ebony said. "You know, she's my only sister. I'm her only sister."

Ebony said Essence has worked in nursing and is a devoted mother, daughter and sister.

"She's a wonderful mother, a wonderful daughter, sister," she said. "You know, she's just a fun person to be around. You know, and her presence is known everywhere she goes."

The sisters share a close relationship, and Ebony recalled the everyday moments they enjoyed together, from taking walks and talking to getting ready to go out.

"We like to walk. We talk a lot," Ebony said, remembering how they would do each other's hair and eyelashes and make sure they weren't wearing matching outfits.

Those memories have taken on new meaning as Ebony struggles to understand what happened to her sister. She said the family began growing especially concerned when Essence stopped communicating with their mother, something Ebony described as highly unusual.

"I'll say going into the second week, I knew something was wrong because she normally contacts my mom," Ebony said. "When that stopped, I knew something was wrong then."

Ebony said Essence also stopped doing certain things she regularly handled for her children, adding to the family's concerns.

According to Norfolk Police, a missing person's report was filed on Sept. 30 around 2:30 p.m., two weeks after the department says Essence was last seen.

Missing persons detectives are continuing to investigate her disappearance.

Police say Essence is known to frequent several Norfolk neighborhoods and areas, including Huntersville, Berkley, the Church Street corridor and the Park Avenue Shops on Park Avenue.

Meanwhile, Ebony said family members and friends have been sharing information about Essence's disappearance on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, in hopes of reaching someone who may have seen her.

She said the family has remained in contact with investigators as the search continues.

Ebony also expressed gratitude for the support the family has received from friends, neighbors and other community members. However, she said that support cannot replace having her sister home.

"It's been wonderful to have that support, but she's still not here, you know," Ebony said.

The disappearance has also affected Essence's six children. Ebony said the family is doing their best to support one another during an uncertain time.

"We're a tight knit family, and we're getting through this together," she said.

Still, Ebony acknowledged that while she will always be there for her nieces and nephews, she cannot replace their mother.

"They know I'm auntie, and they know I'm going to be there for them 100%," she said. "But I'm not mom."

As the investigation continues, Ebony hopes someone who knows what happened to Essence will come forward.

"I want them to know that she has a host of family and friends who love her, and that needs her, and wants her back home," Ebony said.

She also shared a direct message for her younger sister, hoping that somehow Essence might hear it.

"Come home. Come home to your kids. Come home to your family. We miss you. We need you."

Anyone who has seen Essence Robinson or has information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Department's Missing Persons Division at 757-664-7222.

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