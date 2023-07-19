Meeting to discuss future of old Lambert's Point golf course cancelled

UPDATE: This meeting has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

EVENT POSTPONED: This evening's public forum on the future of Lambert's Point Golf Course has been postponed due to severe weather and will be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/vIY8HwOcIg — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) July 19, 2023

On Wednesday night, Norfolk city leaders are set to meet with community members about the future of a piece of land. The city owns part of the old Lambert's Point Golf Course near Old Dominion University.

There's been a push recently to the land into a city park.

At the end of last year, the golf course closed, and the Hampton Roads Sanitation District took over about two-thirds of the property. However, the city still owns more than 15 acres.

The meeting on Wednesday runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the golf course clubhouse on Powhatan Avenue.

A group that started petitions to encourage the city to turn the area into a park has gotten more than 3,000 online signatures.

Check this story for updates from the meeting.

