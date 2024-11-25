Norfolk woman cooks Thanksgiving dinner for her community

NORFOLK, Va. — Food prices have prevented many people from affording a full Thanksgiving meal, which is why one Norfolk woman spent hours in the kitchen cooking up a storm for her community.

Harriet Robinson lives in the Berkley community in Norfolk and has most of her life.

She says she spent her weekend behind a stove. On Sunday she and her loved ones set up a table outside the Stop and Go in Norfolk with enough food to feed more than 100 people.

"I'm doing this Thanksgiving dinner to give back to the community it's my first project to help others," explained Robinson.

Individuals like Roslyn Carpenter say holidays can especially affect those who have fallen on hard times.

"I think Miss Harriet is doing an amazing thing by helping feed those who may not have a Thanksgiving meal or just get a meal in general," said Carpenter. "I think it's a beautiful thing to share your heart and your love with somebody else I think it's awesome,"

This act of kindness helps keep alive the season of giving according to Robinson.

"You're not here by yourself there's someone out there who loves you and more than your family is people out here who love you," said Robinson.