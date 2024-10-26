Norfolk's MacArthur Memorial hosts 80th anniversary event for the Battle of Leyte Gulf

NORFOLK, Va. - Downtown Norfolk's MacArthur Memorial hosted an event on Saturday commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Leyte Gulf.

The battle was a key U.S. victory during World War II and effectively liberated the Philippines from Japanese control. It's considered the largest naval battle in history.

General Douglas MacArthur was a key figure of the battle and came ashore shortly after the victory.

Saturday's event was held in the memorial's auditorium with a 90-minute program of presentations and speakers, including Dr. Rodrigo Romulo of the General Douglas MacArthur Foundation.

Dr. Romulo's grandfather, Carlos Romulo, was famously among those who came ashore with MacArthur following the battle.

“He was not only hopeful that he would find his wife and four sons, from whom he was separated for almost three years," recalled Romulo. “He was hopeful he’d see the Philippines rise again, and he did.”

The anniversary comes at the end of Filipino American History Month. Because of its connection to the U.S. Navy, Hampton Roads has a thriving Filipino American community to this day.