Norfolk’s Selden Market adds fresh focaccia sandwich shop, vegan place & boutique

NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk’s Selden Market added three new businesses to its rotating lineup.

They include: Amale Tre Focacceria, an eatery featuring fresh baked focaccia sandwiches and other delicacies; CLTRE. Vgn Jnt, a breakfast and lunch café focused on plant-based food and drink; and LNK, an immersive boutique with workshops and unique vintage finds.

They join several other unique shops and restaurants inside the historic Selden arcade.

The owners tell us they’re excited to join the community.

“we learn a lot from each other. We bounce ideas off each other. It’s a really great family here at selden market. We have the opportunity to build what we already have, get ideas, mentor from each other,” said Keo Dindavong, co-owner of LNK.

Selden Market is known for helping new business owners get their feet wet in a low-risk environment.

The hope is the up-and-coming concepts will be successful enough down the line to open a larger storefront outside the market.

It’s open every day except Tuesday.