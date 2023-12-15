NPS school year start date change met with mixed reactions

NORFOLK, Va. — The sight and sound of school buses at schools in Norfolk is something you’ll now hear and see starting Aug.19, 2024.

That's a week earlier than in the past.

“I like starting earlier," Maury High School freshman Aalayah Clayton said.

Clayton likes the idea of starting earlier because it means the school year will end earlier. She also doesn’t worry about the earlier start date cutting into a summer job.

“If I have to, I’ll make time for it," said Clayton.

At the latest Norfolk School Board meeting, the board voted on the academic calendar for the next school year.

On Friday, a News 3 Facebook post announcing the new start date had over 100 comments and more than two dozen shares.

Many commenters point out school districts across the country have similar start dates.

Some said they’ve experienced a similar school schedule and it’s nice. Others, though, worry about burnout for teachers and staff.

“I think they should start the same as everyone else," said Earl Drew.

Drew has a cousin who attends Maury High School and is concerned the new start date could negatively impact families.

“A lot of people, that’s their vacation month," Drew said. "August being the hottest month, mainly the hottest month of the summer, that’s when a whole lot of people go on vacation. I think it’s cutting into the peoples family vacation time."

As news 3 has reported, many Virginia school districts have moved up the start of their school year since the repeal of the King’s Dominion Law in 2019 which required schools to start after Labor Day unless they had a waiver.

The school year in Norfolk will now end May 30.

Along with a new start and end date, the three-day weekend in March has been eliminated but the three-day Thanksgiving break remains.

In a statement the school district said, in part, the decision to change the start date was to benefit students and teachers.