Norfolk Public Schools to start mid-Aug. for 2024 school year

Posted at 9:19 PM, Dec 14, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools will start Aug. 19, for the 2024 school year, which is earlier than it has been in past years.

The school board on Wednesday voted on its upcoming academic year calendar. The school year will start mid-August and end the last week of May.

The calendar does not include the one-day March break.

More school systems across Hampton Roads are making the same shift after the repeal of the “King’s Dominion Law” in 2019, which required schools to start after the holiday unless they had a waiver.

Some of the highlights presented in the meeting are listed below:

  • 189 teacher workdays (3 flex days)
  • 172 full student days
  • 4 early release student days
  • 1,033 hours of instruction
  • 1 full parent/teacher conference day
  • 3 days for Thanksgiving
  • 2 week winter break
  • No March break
