School board unanimously votes to build new Maury High School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk School Board unanimously voted to build a new Maury High School next to the existing school. This comes after the district received a $30 million grant from the state.

Parents say this vote has been long time coming with what they consider to be a deteriorating building.

"This is my sixth year as a Maury parent," said Julie Malcolm. "There have been days were there was a fourth floor bathroom leaking, and they had to vacate the classroom below because there was waste coming down the wall."

Norfolk What's next for Maury High? Parents tell board school building is 'crumbling' Jay Greene

Malcolm sent us pictures of the conditions inside of Maury High School.

"My children play volleyball and their volleyball games are constantly being rescheduled when it rains," Malcolm said. "Because it rains inside the gym. Its frustrating."

"My daughter has strong opinions because the building is falling apart," Sarah Fraunezimmer, a Maury High School parent said.

Muary High School parent

"We are behind on our school maintenance,” Dr. Noëlle M. Gabriel, a school board member said. "Staff are well overdue for a new building. One that accesses WiFi."

Maury High School parent

School board member Carlos Clanton says the district's goal for the new construction of Maury High School is to open in 2029.

"There will be a new four-story high school, Maury High School, at the back of where the baseball field is," Clanton said. "We didn’t want to put students in mobile units so students will stay in the building while the new school is being built."

Watch previous coverage: What's next for Maury High? Parents tell board school building is 'crumbling'

What's next for Maury High? Parents tell school board building is 'crumbling'

The city received a proposal to turn the current school into apartments. It’s unclear of what will happen to the current Maury High School, but the school board chair, Dr. Adele Martin, said they plan to maintain the historic portion of the existing school.

"The next phase will begin on the current structure for whatever they may be," Clanton said. "Whether that’s apartments, we don’t know yet because that’s still the city’s property."

The school board says the next step is for the city to vote on what will happen to the existing Maury High School. They’ll also decide if it will stay in the city hands or if they will sell it to a developer.