Number of guns found at ORF rise, TSA highlights how to pack carry-on bag

NORFOLK, Va. — How to pack a carry-on bag to go on a flight may be common knowledge for a lot of people, but for many others it’s not.

That’s why TSA chose to hold a demonstration at Norfolk International Airport.

The number one problem, TSA said, is liquids, gels, and aerosols, but 2023 is also a record year for guns at the airport.

Properly packing a carry-on bag starts with opening up the bag and making sure it’s empty.

"I do suggest going through every single pocket," said Supervisory TSA Officer Cordlia Magwood. "A lot of times, we have old bags that we just throw stuff in and things can be stuck in the bottom of the bag that we’re not aware of.”

Magwood has worked for TSA for 21 years. She said keeping up with changes to what can and can't be carried on isn't hard because the changes haven't been huge and she doesn't get frustrated when travelers aren't in compliance.

"There are new people who are flying every single day, so each passenger who comes through here is a different person with a different experience with a different background," said Magwood. "So, I keep that in mind."

Matalou Mechelle was flying for the first time Tuesday but said she has a basic understanding of carry-on rules.

“Mostly just common knowledge not to bring any metal objects that are absurd," said Mechelle.

Earl Davidson was also traveling Tuesday. He had only had a problem with carry-on items one time.

“I brought too much cologne or something in a bottle, and I was really perturbed that I had to throw its away," Davidson said.

Liquids, gels, pastes, and aerosols can’t be anymore than 3.4 ounces and have to be in a quart-sized bag, but there are some exceptions.

As for guns, they can’t be carried on, but they can be put into checked luggage, as long as the gun is unloaded, in a hard-sided case, and declared when you check in your bag.

There had been 27 found in bags at the airport in 2023 as of Oct. 26, which Norfolk International Airport TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Jeffrey Horowitz said is a record.

“What we hear all the time is, ‘I didn’t know it was in my bag,'" Horowitz emphasized. "That’s very frustrating to us because as former law enforcement you have to know where your gun is at all times. For people to say ‘I didn’t know a gun was in my bag,’ you have kids where they’re kidding around. So that excuse is very disturbing."

TSA believed there are more guns being found because more people are flying and because people are becoming complacent.

“We move further away from 9-11, we have more incidents on aircraft, we have more incidents at checkpoints with passengers getting upset,'” Horowitz said. "I think that’s part of it; ‘I’m just going, I’m going to get on an airplane’ not ‘Let me think about what I’m going to do.'"

Getting caught with a gun could mean a civil fine of up to $15,000 as well as criminal charges.

If you have a question about carry-on items, the following are ways to ask TSA:

