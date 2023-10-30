ORF beginning new partnership to help combat human trafficking

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new effort underway in Hampton Roads to combat human trafficking.

Norfolk International Airport is joining the fight by partnering with The Blue Lightning Initiative. The initiative is part of a larger, federal campaign to combat human trafficking nationwide.

Human trafficking is something that you’ve probably heard of, but how do you spot it?

“Little things like someone who’s not in control of their own travel documents and they look like they’re old enough to control it themselves," said Department of Homeland Security Senior Engagement Manager Mike Camal. "Maybe someone doesn’t have the freedom to speak, to answer basic questions, and someone else chimes in for them. Another thing that we see often is people who have illogical travel plans, or they don’t know who they’re meeting with on the other end."

The Blue Lightning Initiative trains airport personnel to spot potential traffickers and human trafficking victims.

Airport personnel at Norfolk International will be receiving in-person training in January 2024.

“The training provided through the Blue Lightning Initiative is a 25 minute training module," Camal said. "So the airport will take it, they’ll put it into their learning management system, and then staff will have a basic understanding of what the crime is, what those indicators are, and how to report. But through that partnership, we also offer additional awareness opportunities."

According to DHS, the human trafficking hotline identified over 10,000 cases nationwide in 2022.

“In Virginia alone, that hotline identified 140 cases involving 179 victims," Camal said.

Hampton Roads is no stranger to human trafficking.

“We have served over 200 victims since 2017," said Samaritan House Executive Director Robin Gauthier.

Samaritan House, located in Norfolk, started a human trafficking task force with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security.

The number of victims Samaritan House has helped is somewhat surprising to Gauthier.

"We knew we would probably find that many adult victims," Gauthier said. "What we didn't know is how many minor victims we would find."

For that reason, Samaritan House is building a youth home called The Hollow expected to open in January 2024.

"We're finding 90% domestic sex trafficking," Gauthier said of the victims Samaritan House has helped. "It's not immigrants, it's not people without papers."

She said having the airport as a resource to help combat human trafficking will be a big help.

“That’s going to be fantastic because one of the things that traffickers do to not get caught is to move their victims around often and quickly," Gauthier explained.

The busy holiday travel season, which as of Monday was only about a month away, creates an increased opportunity for awareness.

According to AAA, more than 7 million people were forecasted to fly during the holiday season in 2022, a 14% increase from 2021.

A holiday travel forecast for 2023 wasn’t available Monday, but the travel season is sure to be busy.