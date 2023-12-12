Watch Now
Police release new video connected to unsolved deadly fire in Norfolk

Posted at 7:46 AM, Dec 12, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Police released new video in hopes of solving a case involving a deadly fire in Norfolk.

In August of 2021, 69-year-old Leslie Vaughan was found dead inside a home on Somme Avenue in Norfolk, police say.

The fire was ruled arson by investigators. They also classified Vaughan's death as a homicide.

The video player above shows the video that police just released. It shows a person who they say is a suspect in the case, as well as a person of interest.

Police are encouraging anyone who knows the people in the newly-released footage to contact them by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

