Police release new video connected to unsolved deadly fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police released new video in hopes of solving a case involving a deadly fire in Norfolk.

In August of 2021, 69-year-old Leslie Vaughan was found dead inside a home on Somme Avenue in Norfolk, police say.



The fire was ruled arson by investigators. They also classified Vaughan's death as a homicide.

The video player above shows the video that police just released. It shows a person who they say is a suspect in the case, as well as a person of interest.

Police are encouraging anyone who knows the people in the newly-released footage to contact them by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

