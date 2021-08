NORFOLK CREWS RESPOND TO OVERNIGHT HOUSE FIRE — NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a residential house fire on the 3500 block of Somme Avenue Thursday morning.

Multiple units worked quickly to put out the blaze. When News 3 arrived on scene, the fire was extinguished but there was major damage to the side of the home, garage, and roof.

The Fire Marshall and investigators will now examine the home to determine the cause of the fire.