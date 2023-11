NORFOLK, Va. — Pres. Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will spend "Friendsgiving" in Hampton Roads.

The White House sent out a statement, explaining that they will be at Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads on Sunday, November 19 to "participate in a Friendsgiving dinner with servicemembers and military families as part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative."

More details are to be announced, according to the White House release.