Proposed Norfolk sex-ed curriculum would include gender identity lessons

NORFOLK, Va. — Topics like gender and sexual identity and terms such as "homosexuality," "lesbianism" and "masturbation" could soon be part of the sex-education curriculum in Norfolk Public Schools.

The school board was expected to vote on the proposed program at its meeting Wednesday night.

It's known as Get Real: Comprehensive Sex Education that Works.

According to a May 3 presentation to the board, other concepts would include sexual risks and low-risk intimacy at the high school level.

Both middle and high school curriculums would include a condom demonstration, according to the presentation.

The new topics would be in addition to new items that are already taught such as communication and refusal skills, anatomy and reproduction, abstinence, decision-making, health and unhealthy relationships and more.

School officials sought public input about the proposed curriculum, using community forums and online and paper surveys. The board received a mixed bag of reactions, with some supporting all of the topics listed on the survey, while others opposed several of the items like human sexuality, abstinence, and gender identity.

"It is hypocritical to call this curriculum inclusive because it makes space for LGBTQ values, but not for more conservative values," a member of the School Health Advisory Committee wrote in a survey response.

"Very happy lgbtq in curriculum," a high school parent wrote.

The presentation noted there were other concerns from the community, with some saying 6th-grade students are too young for the content and the process is being rushed.

Parents have the right to review the material, and families would be able to opt out of all or specific lessons of the program. The school system would send parents and guardians the proper communication to keep them informed and give them the option to opt-out.

News 3's Zak Dahlheimer is covering Wednesday's night board meeting and will update this article with the latest.