'Protects the privacy of the guest:' Norfolk Airbnb host appreciates change in indoor security camera policy

NORFOLK, Va. — This week Airbnb released an updated policy on security cameras, prohibiting indoor cameras in their listings with additional rules surrounding outdoor cameras and devices.

Victor Velasquez runs an Airbnb in Norfolk. He says he takes pride in being a good host

"Since growing up I have loved to help people to serve people, I learned to love it through my mom and dad," said Velasquez.

This week, Airbnb made some changes to their indoor security camera policy to help guests feel more at home.

Previously Airbnb allowed installed cameras in common areas like hallways and living rooms as long as guests were notified before booking. Cameras were visible and were not put in spaces like bedrooms and bathrooms

After speaking with guests, hosts and privacy experts the rules changed.

Airbnb said the majority of their listings do not report having inside cameras and this update is expected to impact a small number of listings.

"I think it's good because it protects the privacy of the guest," said Velasquez.

The company has said devices like ring cameras and noise monitors are still okay for the security of a home and to prevent unauthorized parties. However, guests will have to be notified.

Velasquez says outdoor cameras are something he hopes will stay in place

"I think cameras for outside the property like parking lots or entrance are good," he says. "This way it protects the cars or how many people come into the property."

Airbnb is giving hosts until April 30 to comply with these updates.

After that, any reported violations will be investigated. The company says actions taken can include listing and account removal.