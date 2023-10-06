Savannah Bananas will stop at Harbor Park during their 2024 tour

NORFOLK, Va. — The world-famous Savannah Bananas will stop in Norfolk during their 2024 tour

Think of the Harlem Globetrotters, but on a baseball field — that's what the Bananas are bringing to Harbor Park next August 16 through the 18th.

Former major league players Jake Peavy, Johnny Damon, Hunter Pence and Barry Zito all joined the team this past summer.

To give you an idea of how popular the Bananas are, they've sold out every home game at their 4,000-seat stadium for eight straight years.