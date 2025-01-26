Virginia State Police looking for witnesses to I-64 shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are hoping the public can help provide information about a shooting that happened on I-64 Saturday afternoon.

On January 25, state police got a call at about 3:15pm from a man who said he was involved in a shooting on the interstate.

VSP says preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving a blue Kia Stinger sedan, traveling westbound on I-64 near Norview Avenue, when someone from an unknown vehicle began to shoot at his car.

The victim exited the interstate at Chesapeake Boulevard and called police.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance for witnesses who were traveling westbound I-64 between Norview Avenue and Chesapeake Boulevard on Saturday at or around 3:15pm, who may seen this incident or the cars involved. Witness are encouraged to contact state police at (804) 750-8788 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

