Warner, Kaine & Scott announce $6M in federal funds for Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-Va.) and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.-03) announced $6 million in federal funding for improvements at the Norfolk International Airport.

The funding was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which lawmakers helped pass to improve air travel, roads, bridges, rail, broadband and water infrastructure.

Norfolk International Airport joins more than 100 airports in 44 states that received funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funds will go towards the construction of a new Federal Inspection Service (FIS) international arrivals facility, which will process cargo and agricultural products, in order to meet US Customs and Border Protection requirements.

The new center will replace the current outdated facility that has very limited processing capability, and will increase capacity at the facility to allow for multiple aircrafts to be processed at the same time, according to spokespeople for the three lawmakers.

"Our regional airports service hundreds of flights weekly, and we're glad this funding will help improve Norfolk International's ability to process flights in a timely fashion, ensuring that the facility stays functional and safe," the three lawmakers said.

Norfolk's airport is also expecting to break ground on four other major projects in 2024 and 2025, including the return of the moving sidewalk and a new hotel.

