'We have never seen anything like this:' Hampton Roads woman with family in Israel reacts to Hamas attack

NORFOLK, Va. — Fighting continued in Israel Oct.9 between Israelis and the militant group Hamas after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

The U.S. military is positioning ships to help provide support in Israel if needed.

“It was a very tumultuous few hours.”

That’s how Nofar Trem described the initial attack on Israel by Hamas.

She is the manager of Israel education and engagement for the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater located in Virginia Beach and has family living in Israel.

“We have never seen anything like this," said Trem.

At first, she wasn't worried about the attack.

"This is our reality all the time. We are used to rockets being fired, sirens and alarms going off. So when I got the first notification, I wasn't worried," she explained. "Only a few hours later when my supervisor sent me an e-mail on Saturday we knew something awful was going on. I turned on my Israeli news channel. While that was playing in the background, [I] called my mother. The second she answered, I let out everything I was holding and then I could understand, listen, hear, comprehend what was happening."

Northern Virginia-based Palestinia Attorney and human rights activist Jonathan Kuttab says he wants peace.

“We all seek peace, but at the same time we must seek a just peace," Kuttab emphasized.

He said he wants to see Palestinians and Israelis living together in peace and with respect for each other.

“I’d like to see the Palestinian prisoners released," said Kuttab. "We have over 1,300 people who are totally kept by Israelis in jail arbitrarily. No trial, no charges, nothing. I’d like to see Palestinians being recognized. I’d like to see genuine negotiations between Israel and Hamas and the Palestinians."

On the other side, members of the Jewish community are expressing anguish over the attacks. They're holding a community gathering to support Israel on Oct. 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater campus.

“We want to show solidarity, that we’re 100% behind Israel, behind Israel’s right to defend itself," said United Jewish Federation of Tidewater CEO Betty Ann Levin. "We’ve had an outpouring of support, not only from Jewish community members but from everyone in this community. From elected officials locally, statewide, and on the federal level."

Trem said as of Monday everyone was on edge, not knowing what would happen next, and wished she could be in Israel.

“I want to be there to help, to protect, to do whatever I can to do my part. Unfortunately I can’t do that, but I think the second best option would be to be in the Tidewater community," said Trem. "I have never felt more surrounded by people that are so supportive."

“There is certainly an opportunity now for people to look again at Gaza, to look again at the Palestinian situation," said Kuttab. "I think the fight for peace and equality and justice is an ongoing fight, but yes, I do believe it's possible. Jews and Arabs can live together."