USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to deploy to Eastern Mediterranean

NORFOLK, Va. — Following the Hamas attack on Israel, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, after detailed discussions with President Biden, has directed the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean.

The strike group includes the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), and the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64) and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

Secretary Lloyd Austin said in addition, they've taken steps to augment US Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

"The US maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required," Austin said in a release.

The US government will also provide the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions, and the first security assistance will begin moving Sunday and arrive in the coming days, according to the release.

"Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the materiel support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States' ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people," Austin said in the release. "My team and I will continue to be in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to ensure they have what they need to protect their citizens and defend themselves against these heinous terrorist attacks."

