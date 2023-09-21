WTKR funds Granby High School news program

NORFOLK, Va. — You may have noticed that WTKR has engaged in some new partnerships this year.

This fall, we've begun a partnership with a new start-up news operation: Granby High School's WGHS News, powered by WTKR.

Through WTKR's community fund and the Scripps Howard fund, we've donated $11,500 to WGHS to help their news operation get off the ground. This has given them access to all the tools needed to create a TV and digital news outlet: from cameras and microphones, to iMac editing stations, green screens, lighting, etc...

On Thursday, leaders from WTKR went to Granby High for a check presentation and to talk with students about the program.

"I couldn't think of anything better for us to do in the community than to join GHS and join all of you in this new journey," said Adam Chase, VP/GM of WTKR/WGNT.

To the students, Chase continued, "You are the storytellers, no matter which role you have in this program, you are the ones who are going to impact GHS today and in the future."

WGHS will cover news, sports and weather relevant to the students of Granby High and the larger Norfolk community. You can follow their social media presence on Instagram at @granbywghsnews

