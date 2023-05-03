5th person arrested in Ahoskie double-homicide

AHOSKIE, N.C. — A fifth person has been arrested following a shooting in April that left a man and a teenager dead in Hertford County, North Carolina.

On April 14, Sheriff Dexter Hayes said deputies were called to a home on Jernigan Airport Road in Ahoskie where they found a 46-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy dead.

Deputies learned gunshot wounds to both victims were "caused by each other."

The sheriff's office said there was a second shooting in which a home was struck multiple times.

The release goes on to say a second shooting happened shortly after the first, striking the home multiple. A man inside the home was hit by bullet fragments. He was transported to an area hospital and later released.

Cameron Lassiter, 21; Justin Powell, 20; and Brandin Hawkins, 24 were all in connection to the second shooting, the sheriff's office said. All are related to the 46-year-old victim of the first shooting, Derrick Monger.

Powell and Lassiter face multiple charges, including attempted murder, according to the sheriff. Hawkins faces an accessory charge.

On April 19, the sheriff's office said Andreas Monger had been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Hayes announced the arrest of Rashad Quadre Harmon who has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Harmon was arrested on May 2 in Powelsville, North Carolina. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

"This is another senseless act of violence that has taken yet another young man far too soon," Sheriff Hayes said in a previous release. "We as a society have to do better with our actions and set examples for our young man and women."