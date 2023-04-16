Victims in Hertford Co. double homicide shot 'each other:' Sheriff

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. - Investigators in North Carolina are learning more about a shooting that left a 46-year-old man and 17-year-old boy dead outside Ahoskie on Friday.

According to a release from Sheriff Dexter Hayes, deputies were called to a home on Jernigan Airport Road around 1:30 p.m., where they found the two victims lying dead in the backyard.

The sheriff says investigators spoke to witnesses and learned gunshot wounds on both victims were "caused by each other."

The release goes on to say a second shooting happened shortly after the first, striking the home multiple times. According to the sheriff, a man inside the home was hit by bullet fragments. He was transported to an area hospital and later released.

News 3 has learned 21-year-old Cameron Lassiter, 20-year-old Justin Powell and 24-year-old Brandin Hawkins were arrested in connection to the second shooting. The sheriff says all are related to the 46-year-old victim of the first shooting, Derrick Monger.

Powell and Lassiter face multiple charges, including attempted murder. Hawkins faces an accessory charge.

The sheriff says a fourth suspect remains at-large.

The Hertford County Sheriff Office's Investigation Unit and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations are both looking into the incident.