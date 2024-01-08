Local, federal law enforcement in N.C. pledge to work together to combat violent crime

EDENTON, N.C. — Leaders of law enforcement agencies from across North Carolina's Albemarle Region gathered in Edenton Monday to discuss ways to combat violent crime, not only within their communities, but across city and county lines.

They were joined by U.S. Attorney Michael Easley, who said regional collaboration is essential.

“One thing that we know is crime does not stop at the edge of your city,” Easley said. “It doesn't stop at the edge of Chowan County, it doesn't stop in Perquimans County or Pasquotank.”

After introductory remarks, the agencies met behind closed doors, sharing intelligence and strategies on how to combat violent crime and the most egregious offenders.

“To basically to look at the level of crime, the types of crime that are being committed and the kinds of charges we can get against individuals that commit the crime to get the biggest impact,” said Phil Webster, chief of the Elizabeth City Police Department.

Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, pledged the full support of federal law enforcement to find and prosecute the leaders of gangs and other criminal organizations.

“We know exactly how they run, so we're going to be proactive and bring federal resources to help bolster local law enforcement local knowledge,” Easley said. “When we marry up federal resources and local intel, we're going to make an incredible impact.”

Edenton Police Chief Henry King said hose resources should help make a difference fighting gangs and drugs in his city.

Leaders have invested in surveillance cameras and gunshot detection technology. He hopes this united effort among law enforcement will convince the community to get involved as well, by showing their help will make a difference.

"I think it's a whole lot better when it comes to a jury to have an individual saying I saw him do it,” King said. "I know him because I've lived next to him for 10 years versus just having a videotape of someone doing something."

The agencies stressed that Monday’s meeting was not a one-time gathering and is a part of an ongoing regional effort to fight crime in this part of the state.