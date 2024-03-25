Cape Hatteras expands Buxton beach closure due to petroleum odor, water sheen

BUXTON, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seashore expanded the size of a previously closed beach area on Sunday afternoon due to petroleum odors and sheen on the water.

The expansion closes the Buxton Beach Access, located at the end of Old Lighthouse Road, and an additional stretch of beach.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the odors and sheen were observed by Seashore staff near a site formerly used by the Navy and Coast Guard.

Observations were reported Sunday morning to the National Response Center and the Coast Guard's Sector North Carolina is responding and working with the Seashore to monitor the situation.

About two-tenths of a mile of beach in front of the formerly used defense site has been closed since Sept. 2023, and yesterday's expansion of the closure resulted in a closed section of beach around three-tenths of a mile long, according to the Seashore.

The Seashore will be meeting with both the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers about the situation.

