Fishers accidentally catch shark in Duck on the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A group fishing in Duck on the Outer Banks on Monday night accidentally hooked a shark before attempting to drag it back into the water.

The shark, caught near Sea Colony Drive, appeared to be a sand tiger shark, according to a representative from the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

"They are common in our area and often seen on local shipwrecks. It’s also a species that many aquariums have in their ocean habitats," said Christian Legner with the NC Aquarium. "From their interesting reproduction to the ability to identify individuals by the spots on their sides, sand tigers are an awesome species!"

Sand tiger sharks give birth to only one or two pups every two to three years, according to the National Aquarium, making their population growth slow.

"Like many species of sharks and rays, sand tiger populations are considered vulnerable worldwide," said Legner.

The video was provided by Hayley Vandermark.