Dare County passes resolution opposing federal plans to reopen offshore drilling

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Dare County leadership once again made clear that they oppose federal plans to reopen offshore drilling that could impact the North Carolina Coast. At the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, a resolution was passed unanimously opposing the plans.

As we recently reported, the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently in a public comment period to potentially open more offshore drilling opportunities across the United States. Which has been met with opposition from leadership in the Outer Banks, just like it did years ago.

With the worry that any oil spill off the North Carolina coast could have detrimental impacts to tourism and fishing in the Outer Banks.

“This is critical. Any oil spill of our coast would certainly play havoc with our economic engine and that’s tourism and our beaches. Once again, I’m highly in opposition to offshore drilling," said Bob Woodard, chairman of the Dare County Commissioners.

The resolution can be found below and the commissioners hope is that it helps push state and federal leaders to stop it from happening now and into the future. Public comment on the issue is still open until June 16th and can be found here.

A RESOLUTION OF THE DARE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OPPOSING THE INCLUSION OF NEW OFFSHORE OIL AND GAS LEASING OFF THE COAST OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE 2024– 2029 NATIONAL OUTER CONTINENTAL SHELF OIL AND GAS LEASING PROGRAM

WHEREAS, the economy of Dare County depends heavily on a healthy coastal and marine environment, supporting industries such as tourism, recreation, commercial and recreational fishing, and related small businesses; and

WHEREAS, clean water, thriving ecosystems, and an attractive coastal environment are vital to maintaining property values, sustaining local businesses, and ensuring the quality of life for residents and visitors alike; and

WHEREAS, offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and drilling carry inherent risks, including oil spills, leaks, habitat destruction, and pollution, which could cause significant, long-term harm to our coastal economy, natural resources, and way of life; and

WHEREAS, even the perception of environmental risk associated with offshore drilling can negatively impact tourism, investment, and business development in coastal areas; and

WHEREAS, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is developing the 11th National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program and has requested public input on whether to include new offshore leasing areas; and WHEREAS, the protection of our coastal environment and economy is a priority for Dare County, and the long-term well-being of our community outweighs the short-term benefits that expanded offshore drilling might offer to the oil and gas industry;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Dare County Board of Commissioners, that: 1. Dare County formally opposes the inclusion of any exploration like seismic blasting and new offshore oil and gas leasing off the coast of North Carolina in the 11th National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program. 2. Dare County urges the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to prioritize the protection of coastal economies, communities, and ecosystems by excluding exploration and new offshore oil and gas leases from the final leasing program. 3. Dare County calls on our federal representatives in Congress to oppose efforts to expand offshore drilling and to support policies that protect our oceans, coasts, and the industries and communities that depend on them. 4. A copy of this resolution shall be sent to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the federal elected representatives of Dare County.

PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Dare County Board of Commissioners on this 9th day of June, 2025.