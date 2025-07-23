Woman nearly drowns in Carova while helping 2 children struggling in water

CAROVA, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital after nearly drowning while trying to help two children struggling in the water in Carova Wednesday, according to Currituck County Fire & Emergency Medical Services.

This happened at a four-wheel drive beach in Carova around 11 a.m., Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Ralph Melton says.

The chief says a male was able to bring in the children. However, he says a 51-year-old woman who also helped swallowed a lot of water and struggled to get back to shore.

She was treated on scene and ended up being flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the chief added. She was in serious condition when she was flown out, but her current status is unknown.