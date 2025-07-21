OBX SkimJam returns to Jennette's Pier this weekend, with plans to honor injured skimboarder

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The OBX SkimJam is returning to the Outer Banks this weekend with the expectation of at least 180 participants from across the U.S. and the world. Amateurs and professionals all making their way to Jennette's Pier to participate in this special event for visitors and locals alike.

“As a little kid, I just noticed these people going up and down the beach and said, 'Man, that looks fun. How do I learn more?'" said Perry Pruitt, a longtime Outer Banks local who also became a pro skimboarder.

For the Pruitts, skimboarding has always been a family affair. Years before Perry became a professional, it all started with a skimboarding camp in the Outer Banks when he was young.

“I grew up here surfing and skimboarding. My son went to a camp that was being held here, and it started us on a journey," said Jeff Pruitt, a longtime local and Perry's dad.

It's a journey that has brought countless skimboarders and their families into the Pruitt home.

“Perry and Blair Conklin, [a pro-skimboarder], hit it off when they were about 13 years old, and that was it. They were traveling back and forth across the country, and that's how people started staying with us. All of a sudden, the numbers just seemed to increase every year," said Bo Pruitt, a longtime local and Perry's mom.

Perry can remember the first time he competed in the event in the Outer Banks, and since then, the Pruitt family has been heavily involved in OBX SkimJam each year.

"The event to me is basically...the highlight of the summer, and kind of the highlight of the year for me and my family. Started out as just something I looked really forward to, having all the professionals come into town and being able to see what the pros were doing in real life," said Perry.

Jon DePersig and Wendy Caputo now lead the way in putting the event together each year, the last six at Jennette’s Pier. This year, they are expecting at least 180 participants, with some of the biggest names in the sport coming to the Outer Banks.

“There's something very unique about skimboarding and the community. It's the family-centric energy and vibe that is found when you're at these contests," said DePersig.

“Skim USA as a whole has seen a massive growth in the community and in our contest. We run eight contests a year on the East Coast and in Mexico, and so we love to see that growth," said Caputo.

Another special part of the event is that there will be a fundraiser and raising awareness for Colin Tibbs, a Perquimans County teenager who injured his spinal cord while skimboarding near Avalon Pier in June. He continues to recover from his injury.

“We're going to be raising money as much as we can for his family, and we're going to be honoring him, because Saturday is his birthday," said Caputo.

“When one of us goes down, we all want to reach out a hand and help and be there for them and support them," said Perry.

DePersig and Caputo also shared that this would not be possible without the support the Outer Banks community provides each year. The event is sporting a $15,000 prize purse made possible through brands and local businesses.

“The support of so many local OBX businesses has enabled us to again offer one of the largest purses on tour," said Caputo.

"They're the backbone of our contest," said DePersig.

The OBX SkimJam will take place July 25-27 at Jennette's Pier, mostly from 8 a.m. to at least 5 p.m. each day.

The Party at the Pier event will be on Friday night in the parking lot at Jennette's with food trucks, vendors and family activities.

For more information, event organizers encourage people to check out their Instagram pages: @obxskimjam and @skim_usa, where updates will be posted on each profile this week.