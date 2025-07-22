Man dies after having medical emergency on boat, falling overboard in Currituck Sound

A Maryland man died after having a medical emergency on a boat and falling overboard in the Currituck Sound Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Scott Johnson, 44, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was a passenger of a rental pontoon boat with his fiancée and her family when the incident happened, NC Wildlife says.

NC Wildlife says Johnson was trying to retrieve the boat's anchor after it got entangled with grass and mud. He then had a medical emergency and fell overboard into the water.

Johnson was pulled back onto the boat, but NC Wildlife says attempts to revive him with CPR and other lifesaving measures did not work.

Officials say alcohol and drugs were not contributing factors, and Johnson was wearing a life jacket when the incident happened.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office, Lower Currituck Fire and Rescue, and Currituck County EMS personnel also responded to the incident. NC Wildlife Officers are continuing their investigation.