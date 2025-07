OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Issues with calling 911 are being reported on Hatteras Island Tuesday, Dare County officials shared around 11 a.m.

Officials say the issues are due to a Brightspeed network outage, which is impacting phone and internet service.

If you're unable to call 911, officials say you should text 911 or seek help at the closest fire or EMS station.

